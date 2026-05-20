Sony Announces Massive 60-Minute PlayStation State of Play for June 2026

Sony has confirmed that a PlayStation State of Play will happen on June 2, 2026. According to the announcement, the showcase will largely focus on Marvel’s Wolverine and other major PS5 titles currently in development.

Screenshot: PlayStation

After weeks of leaks and rumors, Sony has announced a State of Play will go live on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The PS5 showcase will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube globally starting at 2 PM PT or 5 PM ET. The PS5 event is looking to be a big one, as Sony promises it will be over 60 minutes in length!

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However, trying to figure out when that is in your specific time zone can be a bit tricky. Don’t worry, we got you covered! Below, we have posted a table that shows you when the June State of Play goes live in every major region:

State of Play Start Time for June 2026 (All Regions)

Region Start Time Date PT (Pacific Time) 2:00 PM June 2, 2026 ET (Eastern Time) 5:00 PM June 2, 2026 Canada (ET) 5:00 PM June 2, 2026 Brazil (BRT) 6:00 PM June 2, 2026 UK (BST) 10:00 PM June 2, 2026 Europe (CEST) 11:00 PM June 2, 2026 Japan (JST) 6:00 AM June 3, 2026 Korea (KST) 6:00 AM June 3, 2026 Australia (AEDT) 7:00 AM June 3, 2026 New Zealand (NZDT) 9:00 AM June 3, 2026

Sony Confirms Marvel’s Wolverine State of Play Deep Dive

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

According to an official blog post by Sony, the June State of Play will feature a deep dive into Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the upcoming action game is releasing on September 15, 2026. It would have actually been worrying if we didn’t get more about the project with it being three months away from launch.

However, the State of Play will also feature other PS5 games as well. As we mentioned above, the June showcase will actually be over 60 minutes long! “State of Play returns Tuesday, June 2 with more than 60 minutes of updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world.”

Based on its wording, we can probably expect a mix of first-party Sony titles and a lot of third-party games as well. Personally, I’m hoping we get some or possibly Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3. But I know that’s wishful thinking!

What Other PS5 Games Could Appear at State of Play?

Screenshot: Sony Santa Monica

Back in April, we reported that the next God of War would be a spinoff with Faye as the protagonist. However since then, several insiders have claimed that Sony Santa Monica’s next title would be officially announced in a June State of Play. With the rumored PS5 showcase now being confirmed, we could see the next God of War game very soon.

Here are PS5 games that we could see at the June State of Play:

God of War (Faye Spinoff) – Sony Santa Monica

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – Naughty Dog

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 (Trailer) – Square Enix

GTA 6 (Take-Two recently confirmed PlayStation has ) – Rockstar Games

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced – Ubisoft

Far Cry 7 – Ubisoft

Beast of Reincarnation – Game Freak

The Blood of Dawnwalker – Rebel Wolves

Phantom Blade Zero – S-GAME

Most of these games are pure speculation, and are not too surprising. However, with many AAA titles launching during this summer 2026, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see them. For example, we haven’t seen anything from Phantom Blade Zero lately, and that launches on September 8. Hopefully we get some surprise reveals at the June State of Play.