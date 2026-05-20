Sony Announces Massive 60-Minute PlayStation State of Play for June 2026

Sony has confirmed that a PlayStation State of Play will happen on June 2, 2026. According to the announcement, the showcase will largely focus on Marvel’s Wolverine and other major PS5 titles currently in development.
PlayStation State of Play June 2026 Date and Start Time Revealed
After weeks of leaks and rumors, Sony has announced a State of Play will go live on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The PS5 showcase will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube globally starting at 2 PM PT or 5 PM ET. The PS5 event is looking to be a big one, as Sony promises it will be over 60 minutes in length!
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However, trying to figure out when that is in your specific time zone can be a bit tricky. Don’t worry, we got you covered! Below, we have posted a table that shows you when the June State of Play goes live in every major region:
State of Play Start Time for June 2026 (All Regions)
|Region
|Start Time
|Date
|PT (Pacific Time)
|2:00 PM
|June 2, 2026
|ET (Eastern Time)
|5:00 PM
|June 2, 2026
|Canada (ET)
|5:00 PM
|June 2, 2026
|Brazil (BRT)
|6:00 PM
|June 2, 2026
|UK (BST)
|10:00 PM
|June 2, 2026
|Europe (CEST)
|11:00 PM
|June 2, 2026
|Japan (JST)
|6:00 AM
|June 3, 2026
|Korea (KST)
|6:00 AM
|June 3, 2026
|Australia (AEDT)
|7:00 AM
|June 3, 2026
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|9:00 AM
|June 3, 2026
Sony Confirms Marvel’s Wolverine State of Play Deep Dive
According to an official blog post by Sony, the June State of Play will feature a deep dive into Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the upcoming action game is releasing on September 15, 2026. It would have actually been worrying if we didn’t get more about the project with it being three months away from launch.
However, the State of Play will also feature other PS5 games as well. As we mentioned above, the June showcase will actually be over 60 minutes long! “State of Play returns Tuesday, June 2 with more than 60 minutes of updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world.”
Based on its wording, we can probably expect a mix of first-party Sony titles and a lot of third-party games as well. Personally, I’m hoping we get some GTA VI news or possibly Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3. But I know that’s wishful thinking!
What Other PS5 Games Could Appear at State of Play?
Back in April, we reported that the next God of War would be a spinoff with Faye as the protagonist. However since then, several insiders have claimed that Sony Santa Monica’s next title would be officially announced in a June State of Play. With the rumored PS5 showcase now being confirmed, we could see the next God of War game very soon.
Here are PS5 games that we could see at the June State of Play:
- God of War (Faye Spinoff) – Sony Santa Monica
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – Naughty Dog
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 (Trailer) – Square Enix
- GTA 6 (Take-Two recently confirmed PlayStation has marketing exclusivity) – Rockstar Games
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced – Ubisoft
- Far Cry 7 – Ubisoft
- Beast of Reincarnation – Game Freak
- The Blood of Dawnwalker – Rebel Wolves
- Phantom Blade Zero – S-GAME
Most of these games are pure speculation, and are not too surprising. However, with many AAA titles launching during this summer 2026, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see them. For example, we haven’t seen anything from Phantom Blade Zero lately, and that launches on September 8. Hopefully we get some surprise reveals at the June State of Play.