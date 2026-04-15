Next God of War Might Explore Two Mythologies No One Expected

A major leak claims that the next God of War game’s story will explore two mythologies that most fans would have never expected. If true, the Faye GoW spinoff title will also not feature Kratos as a lead character.

God of War Leak Claims New Game Will Explore Chinese, Japanese, and Mayan Mythology

Screenshot: PlayStation

If you are doing a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you. But it’s true. According to multiple leaks, the next God of War game will reportedly star Kratos’ deceased wife Faye and will explore East Asian mythologies. Specifically, the game’s story Chinese and Japanese lore.

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But wait, it doesn’t stop there. It’s also being claimed that the next God of War game will feature Mayan mythology as well. If all of this is true, it appears the new project will feature a story that touches on various cultures. This is a pretty big change from previous God of War games, which typically have only focused on fewer mythologies such as Greek and Norse.

Screenshot: Reddit IntrinsicGamer

As for where this latest leak comes from, its source is a . However, before you wave it off, this writer actually leaked the God of War project way back in 2023. The game has since been confirmed by multiple legitimate sources to be real. The writer then returned to Reddit recently and gave us an update on everything he knew about the game, which is interesting to say the least.

God of War Leak: Everything We Know About the Faye Spinoff So Far

Screenshot: PlayStation

The biggest leak so far is that the next God of War game will not star Kratos. The spinoff will instead feature dual protagonists Faye and the Norse God of War, Tyr. However, this latest Reddit leak has offered us some additional information about the game, and it gets pretty weird.

For example, Faye will reportedly be accompanied by a “gelatinous” cube and will have a talking sword. Yeah, it almost sounds a little too strange to be true. However, given that the Redditor accurately leaked the GoW game two years ago, it’s given their claims some credibility.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Here is everything leaked and rumored about the next God of War game so far:

The game’s protagonists are Faye and Tyr.

The next God of War will explore multiple mythologies including: Japan Mythology Chinese Mythology Mayan Mythology

Players will have two companions: A “gelatinous cube” A “talking sword”

The talking sword is reportedly going to be Merlin.

Is the God of War Leak Legit? Here’s Why Fans Think It Could Be Real

Screenshot: PlayStation

While a lot of those details sound unbelievable, there are a couple of reasons it could be legitimate. As mentioned above, the leak comes from a writer who accurately leaked the GoW project back in 2023.

This is also not the first time there have been God of War leaks that were proven true. In fact, we reported way back in 2025 that a God of War Metroidvania was in the works. This was eventually confirmed this year with the release of God of War: Sons of Sparta in February.

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Lastly, veteran games journalist Tom Henderson recently reported that he heard that the new God of War game could be announced this month (April 2026). “I also heard separately like last month that God of War was due to be announced very soon, and in april as well…the next mainline one.”

So not only have multiple insiders confirmed that the Faye spinoff is real, but there is a rumor that its reveal could be imminent. That said, we should always take any leak with a major grain of salt. Until it’s confirmed by Sony Santa Monica, this is all speculation. Still, it’s weird concept is intriguing.