A ‘God of War’ Metroidvania Game Is Reportedly in The Works – Leaks Claim It’s Being Made by A ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Developer

A new leak claims that the next God of War game will be a 2.5D Metroidvania. The smaller-scale project will reportedly be an origin story for Kratos and is being developed by a Five Nights at Freddy’s developer. Incredibly, the rumored PlayStation title was actually leaked months ago and went under the radar.

‘God of War’ Metroidvania Will Be Announced Soon, Apparently

Screenshot: ResetEra thisiserfan

The 2.5D God of War project was first reported when an insider made a post on gaming enthusiast forum ResetEra. In the June 3 comment, user ‘thisiserfan’ wrote, “Since we’re getting closer, I think it’s time to share what I’ve known & gathered in the past few weeks. The upcoming God of War project is basically GOW X Blasphemous. It’s being developed under supervision of Sony Santa Monica and is set in Greece before Kratos becomes a God. Deimos will return. It’s heavily inspired by Blasphemous but with a better art style than Hades.”

Following the leak, prolific gaming journalists Tom Henderson and Jeff Grubb confirmed that they too have heard rumors about the God of War spinoff project. “Hearing a lot of scuttlebutt about the 2.5D/Metroidvania game or whatever it will be, yeah. Seems to be much smaller in scale than what I initially thought,” Henderson tweeted out. Responding to his post, Jeff Grubb commented, “yeah.” While they didn’t outright confirm it, it at least lends credibility to the leak being based on a rumor going around in the industry.

Twitter: @_Tom_Henderson_, @JeffGrubb, ResetEra NateDrake

As if that wasn’t enough, a third insider chimed in about the God of War Metroidvania. According to prolific leaker NateDrake, the game is potentially being developed by Mega Cat Studios, who previously made Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit. “Mega Cat Studios is the developer I was told. I haven’t verified the info, but that is the name that was sent to me.” Interestingly, he also stops short of verifying the leak completely.

The ‘GOW’ Spinoff was Seemingly Leaked Months Ago

Screenshot: Reddit NickiLover

Where things get really wild is that this isn’t even the first time the 2.5D God of War Metroidvania has been leaked. Over on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, an anonymous user posted about the spinoff two months whole months ago way back in early April 2025.

“The God of War side project is going to be a 2D Metroidvania style game. That’s it. You can believe me now or see when it will be released. I’m too lazy to tell about my sources and just write this, because I felt bored for five minutes. Bye and have a good day with your games. Cheers.” Well, based on the leaks today, it appears the topic creator was telling the truth?

It remains to be seen if the 2D God of War Metroidvania is actually real or not. However, as they say, where there is smoke, there is fire. And based on the flurry of leaks going back months, there seems to be a lot of smoke. The leaker also said “since we’re getting closer.” So perhaps the God of War spinoff will be announced at the June 4 Sony State of Play conference.