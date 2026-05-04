GTA 6 PC Release Date Is Being Delayed on Purpose, Says Take-Two CEO

Take-Two’s CEO just revealed that the GTA 6 PC release date is intentionally being delayed by Rockstar Games. According to Strauss Zelnick, Grand Theft Auto VI is better served if it’s released on consoles such as the PS5 first.

Take-Two CEO Explains Why GTA 6 Is Launching on Console First

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation, Valve

When Grand Theft Auto 6 was announced back in 2023, PC was not listed as one of its launch platforms. This shouldn’t be too surprising to players, as most Rockstar Games titles always launch on Steam later than consoles. However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently confirmed that GTA 6’s delay on PC is actually being done on purpose.

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In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the outlet pressed Zelnick on why GTA 6 wasn’t releasing on PC at launch if the company no longer does platform exclusivity deals. In response, the Take-Two CEO said: “Rockstar always starts on console because I think, with regard to a release like that, you’re judged by serving the core.”

Zelnick then clarified and said that Rockstar Games wants to serve their main customer base first. “Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn’t there, if they’re not served first and best. You kind of don’t hit your other consumers.” So essentially, Take-Two sees GTA 6’s core customer base as console players such as PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Sony Has GTA 6 Marketing Exclusivity for PS5

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

Given that GTA V sold a massive amount on Steam, Zelnick’s explanation may raise the eyebrows of some PC players. As of 2023, there were reports that GTA 5 sold as much as 25.9 million units on the Valve platform. Although we weren’t able to confirm those numbers. Plus those figures would have likely gone up as of 2026.

Interestingly, Strauss Zelnick also used the interview to confirm that Sony PlayStation has marketing exclusivity for GTA 6 on PS5. Assuming that the isn’t delayed again, then we could start to see marketing for the game ramp up soon. However, when we do get new trailers, it appears they will land first with Sony PlayStation.

When asked if PS5’s marketing exclusivity played a part in the PC release being delayed, Zelnick doubled down. “No. I mean, historically, Rockstar’s gone to console first.” In all fairness, Grand Theft Auto does, in fact, have a long history of launching on PC at a later date.

However, with how popular PC gaming has become in 2026, many players are now wondering why GTA 6 is being delayed on Steam. Well, according to Zelnick, this is done on purpose so that Rockstar Games can better serve the game’s core consumer base first – which are console players.