New Tomb Raider Game Reportedly Delayed

Tomb Raider is supposed to be having a massive comeback starting this year, but new delay rumors suggest it might have to be postponed until next year.

Tomb Raider Remake rumored to be delayed to 2027

screenshot: Crystal Dynamics

It’s been eight years since the conclusion of Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, and this past December, two big new Tomb Raider projects were announced at the 2025 Game Awards. With the publishing help of Amazon Game Studios, Crystal Dynamics is remaking the original 1996 Tomb Raider, giving it the official title Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and is also at work on an all-new game called Tomb Raider: Catalyst. Both games were given 2026 and 2027 release windows, respectively.

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A few weeks ago, the credible leaker Society of Raiders started the rumor that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis isn’t ready for release this year and has instead been delayed to 2027. This has led to much concern among Tomb Raider fans, who’ve also begun to question whether Tomb Raider: Catalyst would get pushed into 2028 as a result. There haven’t been any official statements or reassurances from Crystal Dynamics or Amazon Game Studios.

new report corroborates legacy of atlantis delay rumor

Now, Society of Raiders’ initial rumor seems to have been further legitimized. One of the speakers on a recent episode of the Tombs, Tea & Trauma podcast claimed that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has indeed been delayed to 2027 internally, going further to say that the remake is looking at a February 12, 2027 release date. They went on to mention that Crystal Dynamics will put out a new trailer for the remake in June that will confirm the delay with its new 2027 date, making Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest showcase on June 5 the most likely platform for such a confirmation.

With there now being two sources claiming the Tomb Raider remake will be pushed to next year, concerns about Tomb Raider: Catalyst are growing, too. Some are saying that Crystal Dynamics wouldn’t want to release two Tomb Raider games in the same year. However, if Legacy of Atlantis really does land on February 12, 2027, that leaves plenty of time for Tomb Raider: Catalyst to shine later in the year. Legacy of Atlantis is essentially acting as an appetizer of sorts for Catalyst, so having both games come out at opposite ends of 2027 seems totally feasible.

screenshot: crystal dynamics

It’s known that Flying Wild Hog is leading the development of the Tomb Raider remake under the guidance of Crystal Dynamics, but it’s not working on Catalyst. This could mean that Flying Wild Hog might potentially be able to bring the remake to its February 2027 finish line while Crystal Dynamics is focused on making sure Catalyst makes it out before the end of 2027. However, it’s not exactly known how much of Crystal Dynamics is working on the remake with Flying Wild Hog. If the vast majority of Crystal Dynamics is working exclusively on Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the all-new Lara Croft adventure could still land in 2027 unscathed. If Legacy of Atlantis‘ delay ends up pulling time and resources away from Catalyst‘s development, however, the new game could very well be affected by Legacy of Atlantis‘ potential delay.

It’s important to keep in mind that, while they’re coming from credible sources, these reports are still just rumors. Until Crystal Dynamics, Flying Wild Hog, or Amazon Games comes out with official word, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is still currently slated to release this year. Nevertheless, all eyes will be on Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog in June to see whether their Tomb Raider remake really is coming this year or if the wait will be extended.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in 2026.