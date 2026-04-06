Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis Reportedly Delayed to 2027, New Leak Claims

A new leak claims that Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis is rumored to be delayed to 2027. Could this also mean that the Tomb Raider Catalyst release date also has been pushed back? Here is everything we know about this latest Tomb Raider remake rumor.

Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis Leak Suggests potential 2027 Delay

Screenshot: Crystal Dynamics

When the Tomb Raider remake was announced at The Game Awards 2025, it was revealed to have a 2026 release date. However, a new leak claims that the Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis has been delayed to February 2027. The rumor was first reported by The Society of Raiders account in several posts on X.

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“Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is rumored to be released in February 2027.” The account then defended its claim when people asked for more sources. We get why the lack of a source can be a bit annoying, but we can’t share it for obvious reasons. That’s why it’s marked as a rumor and not a fact. It’s up to you to believe it or not, just keep things kind and respectful.”

Screenshot: X @RaidersSociety

However, where things get really interesting is that Society of Raiders was actually the account that leaked Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis days before it was revealed at The Game Awards. So clearly, the user must have some kind of connection if they were able to leak the game before its big reveal announcement. Although that doesn’t guarantee that their claim of the Tomb Raider remake being delayed is legitimate. It is intriguing, though.

Could Tomb Raider Catalyst Be Delayed Too?

Screenshot: Crystal Dynamics

Following the leak about Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis, many fans speculated that Tomb Raider Catalyst might also be delayed into 2028. While Society of Raiders never made this claim, many fans pointed out that Crystal Dynamics had specifically said that Atlantis was being worked on for 2026, while Catalyst was being developed for 2027.

So the assumption is that if Legacy of Atlantis is pushed back to 2027, then it would be unlikely that they would release Tomb Raider Catalyst in the same year. “I wonder how they will handle releasing both Legacy and Catalyst in the same year. Or I guess Catalyst will get delayed to 2028,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example.

Screenshot: Crystal Dynamics

It should be pointed out that Tomb Raider Catalyst is being co-developed by Amazon Game Studios. Conversely, Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis is getting support from Flying Wild Hog. So they are technically different teams. Although it’s unclear how much support these studios are actually giving Crystal Dynamics on each game. Although I admit, two Tomb Raider games releasing in one year does seem kind of unlikely.

No Official Confirmation From Crystal Dynamics

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It should be stated that Crystal Dynamics has not made any comments or confirmed this rumored delay. The only source at this point is from The Society of Raiders account. Given their past Game Awards leak, it certainly gives them some credibility.

And in all fairness to The Society of Raiders, the user also says it’s “rumored.” So it’s not exactly definitive. Finally, the leak is lacking multiple sources, so I would cautiously take it with a major grain of salt until we hear more from the studio or bigger insiders.