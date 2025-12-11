New Tomb Raider Game Leaks Ahead of The Game Awards Reveal

The Game Awards 2025 kicks off later today, but a last minute leak seems to have already confirmed that a new version of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is going to make its debut tonight.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Cover art leak

Se habría filtrado "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis", el remake del primer juego con algunas imágenes, portada incluida.



NeoRaider (Resetera).https://t.co/Ni4fGDRQ7F#PS5 pic.twitter.com/T0cBjaFWb1 — Universo PlayStation (@PlayVerso) December 11, 2025

This leak comes courtesy of the ResetEra forums, where the supposed cover art was posted late last night. The cover art and title seem to suggest a full remake, not just a remaster, of the original Tomb Raider that kicked off the franchise back in 1996. The leaked subtitle, Legacy of Atlantis, feels like a direct nod to the original game, where the Lost City of Atlantis was the setting for the final act.

The cover art features a version of Lara Croft that seems to be more inspired by the original character design, but does still bear a resemblance to the Lara that fans of the Crystal Dynamics trilogy are familiar with. An additional leaker also posted some images that they claim are screenshots from the new game, which look even more like the Lara from the modern era in the setting of Tomb Raider OG.

More screenshots of the new Tomb Raider, it looks like a TR1 remake pic.twitter.com/BvmiNrMdAt — Tarada (Ash)Croft (@JesuisJanice) December 11, 2025

will multiple Tomb Raider games be announced tonight?

Since The Game Awards revealed that there would be some news on the future of the Tomb Raider franchise at the event this year, fans have been speculating about what the news may be. Some fans are predicting that multiple projects will be announced and that could include both this leaked Tomb Raider OG remake and a new installment in the Crystal Dynamics era story. There’s also some speculation that some reveals about the upcoming live-action show could be included, as well.

If there are multiple Tomb Raider projects revealed at The Game Awards, these are the most likely components:

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis remake announcement and trailer

A teaser and title reveal for the new Tomb Raider mainline game

The next round of casting details for the upcoming live-action Amazon Prime streaming series

Industry insider Shinobi602 made some comments in the same ResetEra thread that suggested that a multiple game reveal may be the case. Shinobi’s response came in response to fans in the thread who were disappointed at the announcement potentially not being a new mainline game. He assured the worried fans that, “More than one thing. You won’t be upset.”

With this year’s Game Awards event just hours away, fans won’t have to wait long now to find out the truth. Gamers who want to catch the reveal as it drops should tune in to The Game Awards on Thursday, December 11, at 5pm PT/8pm ET.