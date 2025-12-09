Tomb Raider Update Provides a Hint for This Week’s Game Awards Announcement

Tomb Raider (2013)’s title was just updated on Steam and some fans are wondering if the change connects to the franchise announcement coming at The Game Awards later this week.

Screenshot: Steam

2013’s Crystal Dynamics reboot of the franchise was simply titled Tomb Raider to mark a new start for the series. The game was a huge hit and spawned two sequels in 2015 and 2018. The first installment in that modern-age Tomb Raider trilogy received a subtle update to its listing on Steam this week: Tomb Raider Game of the Year.

In addition to the name change, the switch to the Game of the Year edition also reportedly made all DLC free for everyone who owns the base game. This is a nice bonus for anyone who already owns the original game and hadn’t picked up the add-on content.

Although this change quite possibly isn’t connected to any other announcements, some members of the community are speculating that the next project announced in the series may want to reuse the simple Tomb Raider name and that Steam is laying the groundwork to support that scenario and reduce confusion in its storefront.

There is no confirmation of a connection at this time, but there is confirmation that some kind of Tomb Raider announcement is being made at The Game Awards this week.

Tomb Raider game Awards Announcement Details

Lara Croft RETURNS for a moment you cannot miss.



📺 Catch Tomb Raider live at @thegameawards on December 11. #TombRaider #TheGameAwards https://t.co/rV1WzCVvSp — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) December 8, 2025

It’s no secret that Crystal Dynamics has been working on a new Tomb Raider game, but details about the game have been virtually nonexistent since the project was originally announced in 2022. There have been major changes at Crystal Dynamics in the last three years thanks to layoffs and acquisitions, so it will be very interesting to find out what sort of direction the project is taking and how far along it is.

Both Geoff Keighley and the official Tomb Raider Twitter/X account confirmed that there will be an announcement this Thursday at The Game Awards that reveals more details about the future of the Tomb Raider franchise.

It’s also worth noting that the Keighley tease doesn’t promise the reveal will necessarily be a game. There is also a new live-action Tomb Raider series in the works at Amazon and it’s quite possible that The Game Awards could be teasing the reveal of a first teaser trailer or new details about that project, as well. Either way, fans of the franchise know that some kind of announcement is coming on December 11 and they won’t want to miss it.

Gamers who want to catch the reveal as it drops should tune in to The Game Awards on Thursday, December 11, at 5pm PT/8pm ET.