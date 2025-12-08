New Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 DLC Could Be Coming

The Game Awards arrives at the end of this week and a few hints suggest that the event could bring more details about DLC for game of the year nominee Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Game Awards Hype Trailer Teasers

Play video

Expedition 33 has already picked up a ton of accolades at the award shows that have concluded, but one of the industry’s biggest will happen later this week with Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards. The Game Awards official YouTube posted a hype video to promote the upcoming event and some eagle eyed Expedition 33 fans have noticed something interesting in the clips.

Videos by VICE

As a front-runner in many categories, Expedition 33 makes multiple appearances throughout the hype trailer. Some fans are suggesting that a few of the appearances early in the trailer’s runtime include the party wearing outfits that are not featured in the game. Pause the trailer around 0:06 or 0:18 to have a look and examine the outfits in the cinematic moments.

If this proves to be correct, it could be a very sneaky way for Sandfall Interactive and The Game Awards to collaborate on a tease for the game’s next significant content update.

Why is Sandfall Interactive Tweeting about The Manor?

In addition to the theories surrounding cosmetic outfits in The Game Awards hype trailer, the official Expedition 33 Twitter/X account made a bit of cryptic post over the weekend. The post features Maelle, rocking her short hair option, standing in front of the family manor. There was no other context given and, although there were many questions from fans in the comments on X and Instagram, the official account did not offer any other details.

If this is indeed a hint about upcoming DLC, it could be a suggestion that the DLC’s story additions will expand on the locations and events surrounding the family’s manor.

When Will the Expedition 33 DLC be Officially revealed

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

Although we’re still in the realm of theories and teasers, it is worth noting that the developers confirmed early in the fall that they are working on a significant, free content update that will include a new location, new challenges, new costumes, and other small quality of life tweaks.

The Game Awards is a night that is supposed to be all about recognizing the great games that arrived during the past year, but it is also a night full of world premiers, gameplay reveals, and surprise teasers. With Expedition 33 likely taking the spotlight a lot throughout the evening, it could make a lot of sense for Sandfall Interactive to use the night’s event as a time to drop the next bit of information about the upcoming content additions.