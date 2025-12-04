New Star Wars Game Rumored to Be Revealed Soon, Possibly At The Game Awards

Industry insider Kurakasi claims that the announcement of a new Star Wars game is right around the corner. With The Game Awards just one week away, some fans are predicting its reveal will happen at the Geoff Keighley-hosted event.

Which game will be announced?

Kurakasis did not include specific details about the name of the Star Wars game that they are predicting will be revealed very soon, but they did confirm that this leak has nothing to do with Star Wars: Zero Company or Eclipse. This makes sense considering that these games have both already been officially announced. Fans of Quantic Dream may be disappointed to hear this announcement has nothing to do with that ambitious action-adventure project, but there are still some other interesting possibilities on the table.

The third installment in the Star Wars Jedi franchise is one possibility that could make sense in terms of timing. It has been two years since Respawn released Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and fans have been expecting a third installment to continue, and potentially wrap up, the Kal Kestis Star Wars story.

Another popular theory is the long-awaited Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. Although this might not technically be considered a new game to some fans, it is expected that the KOTOR Remake will be a big enough deal to be treated like a new game by longtime fans of the BioWare franchise and newcomers who are too young to have enjoyed the RPG when it originally arrived back in 2003.

Lastly, it’s entirely possible that the rumored announcement could be related to a brand-new franchise or sequel that hasn’t been leaked or teased yet.

When will the new Star Wars game announcement arrive?

Although The Game Awards are mostly about celebrating the video game experiences that captured the industry’s attention over the past year; world premiers, cinematic trailers, and gameplay reveals in between each award segment are also a staple of the event. The spectacle takes place on December 11 this year, which could make it a logical event to align with the Kurakasis Star Wars prediction.

Looking out beyond The Game Awards, there is a long wait before Star Wars Celebration 2027. The event is scheduled for the first week of April, so it seems like an unlikely place to make the announcement, given the context of the leak and that the event is still 15 months away.

That said, standalone game reveals and showcases are becoming increasingly popular in recent years, so there’s always the chance this reveal could be a standalone event. Star Wars is certainly a popular enough IP to gain attention with a big trailer and announcement, even outside the settings of an industry event.

Fans of the franchise should be on standby in the coming week as the fandom waits to see what announcement is coming.