‘Star Wars Zero Company’ Announced – Live Out Your Jedi Dreams in This New Turn-Based Tactics Game

EA has announced a new turn-based tactics game called Star Wars Zero Company. The upcoming title will receive a full reveal during the annual Star Wars Celebration Day. While there’s still a lot we don’t know about the project, a tactics-based SW game sounds pretty awesome!

‘Star Wars’ Goes Turn-Based Tactics

Screenshot: Respawn Entertainment

According to a blog post by EA, Star Wars Zero Company is set to be revealed at the Star Wars Celebration conference on April 19. During a special panel, the publisher will be giving fans a “world-exclusive first look” at the title, although it’s unclear whether that means a trailer, gameplay footage, or something else.

“Something tells me we’ll also see these characters in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. They usually do stuff like that to help promote the new game and the new characters in it and stuff,” one excited YouTube commenter states. Already, the hype is building for this adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

The new IP is in active development by indie studio BitReactor, which originally announced the project back in 2022 on social media. According to their profile, Zero Company will be a AAA title in collaboration with Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games.

‘Zero Company’ could Have multiple classes

There isn’t much we know about Star Wars Zero Company, but the project’s concept art might give us some hints. In the promotional image, we see a Jedi, Smuggler, Bounty Hunter, and Droid all grouped together. Given that it’s called Zero Company, fans have speculated that we will get to control a team of different units.

With the project centered around a tactics-based campaign, it would make sense for it to feature multiple class types. Although developed by BitReactor, this marks the next Star Wars project for Respawn Entertainment. The prolific studio previously released Jedi: Survivor in 2023.

Regardless, I’m pretty excited to see how this turns out. A strategic, turn-based, single-player Star Wars game from Respawn Entertainment? Hell yeah, sign me up for that one! If it’s even remotely similar to XCOM or Final Fantasy Tactics, SW fans will be in for a massive treat.