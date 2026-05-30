Major Gaming Series Finally Returns to Nintendo Consoles After 13 Years

For the first time in well over a decade, Nintendo gamers will once again be able to play one of the biggest AAA franchises in gaming when the latest entry of the series hits this Fall.

Call of duty: Modern Warfare 4 Revealed

screenshot: Activision

Activision has come out and fully unveiled Infinity Ward’s 2026 Call of Duty title. Officially named Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the game will pick up the storyline established by Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare reboot trilogy that began in 2019. This time, the game’s campaign will primarily follow a South Korean Marine squad as they navigate the Korean border conflict. Of course, subseries favorites Captain Price, Ghost, and others will be involved in the game’s narrative as well. Activision also went ahead and officially stamped Modern Warfare 4 with an October 23 release date.

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Ever since Infinity’s Ward’s 2013 outing, Call of Duty: Ghosts, Nintendo gamers have been essentially left behind, as it was the last Call of Duty game to ever appear on a Nintendo console. The entire lifespan of the Nintendo Switch came and went without a single Call of Duty release, but the more powerful Switch 2 won’t be suffering that same fate.

modern warfare 4 is launching day one on Switch 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct 23!



Stay tuned for more information, including pre-order details, coming later this summer. pic.twitter.com/08d5rgXkX8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 28, 2026

Nintendo gamers are finally being welcomed back into the world of Call of Duty this year, as Nintendo has confirmed that Modern Warfare 4 will be releasing on its year-old Switch 2 console. All three modes of the game, campaign, multiplayer, and its new DMZ co-op mode, will be part of the package on Switch 2 with crossplay and cross-progression support. Modern Warfare 4 will also allow players to take advantage of one of the Switch 2’s more unique features in its Joy-Con 2 Mouse Mode, which is very much in the spirit of past Call of Duty games on the Wii consoles having motion control support.

Now that Call of Duty is finally making its Nintendo return, it’s fair to ask why last year’s Black Ops 7 wasn’t the title to make the Switch 2 debut. Nintendo kept its new console tightly under wraps until its June 2025 release, and Black Ops 7 came out just five months later. Activision likely would’ve needed much more time to work with the brand new console; plus, Black Ops 7 has strong ties to 2024’s Black Ops 6, which wasn’t on the platform either. Considering all this, Modern Warfare 4 seems like a fresher start now that the Switch 2 has been out for a longer period of time.

screenshot: Activision

While this is a big deal for Nintendo gamers, it would also be fair to wonder whether Activision is planning to retroactively port over some of the most recent Call of Duty games, either before MW4‘s release or after. 2019’s Modern Warfare, 2022’s MW2, and 2023’s MW3 would make perfect sense, as they all lead up to the new campaign of Modern Warfare 4. However, If they do end up being ported over, it’s easier to see them arrive on the Switch 2 in 2027 after the launch of MW4, as attempting to cram them all in beforehand doesn’t seem ideal and would take some of the attention away from this year’s brand new title.

For now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is on the way later this year, and Nintendo fans can once again take part in all the hype and excitement that comes with an annual Call of Duty release cycle. While Activision showed off and shared a ton of info about the game today, including key multiplayer and DMZ details, fans should be able to expect the game to pop up again at Xbox’s Summer Game Fest showcase next weekend on June 7.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23.