Xbox Confirms Nine Featured Titles for Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest is still a little more than a month away, but Xbox is already unveiling some of its plans for the big event. A new update from the company just confirmed a collection of nine new demos that will be arriving during the big summer showcase.

Every Xbox Demo Confirmed for Summer Game Fest 2026

In the post-E3 era, Summer Game Fest has filled the void and become the big summer tentpole event for gamers to look forward to. The week of Summer Game Fest will be filled with various presentations and reveals from various developers and publishers, but it will also include a ton of game demos for players to dive into.

Videos by VICE

Xbox is getting into the summer season early with confirmations of nine upcoming demos that will be arriving to help celebrate Summer Game Fest in June. The lineup features a ton of variety and there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy.

Here is the full list of Xbox Summer Game Fest demos, along with each one’s length and a short description of the demo content:

Grounded 2 – 30 minute demo The demo is a 4-player multiplayer co-op battle against King Dozer, the new lizard boss from the latest “Beat the Heat” Spring Update

Aniimo – 15-30 minute demo Aniimo is a next-gen creature-catching open-world game full of original creatures called… Aniimo! You can explore the world as a human Pathfinder or transform into any Aniimo by twining with them, totally changing your perspective in battles and exploration. The world of Idyll is full of mysteries, but your Aniimo will help you to solve these in a unique way. Collect Aniimo, twine with them, unleash their power and see how the world reacts!

Grave Seasons – About 1 hour demo The Grave Seasons demo will allow players to engage in a week of gameplay. Meet the residents of Ashenridge, break and enter, farm, forage, and maybe even prevent a murder from taking place… The main tenets are: An in-game week of play. Farming mechanics as well as fishing foraging and breaking and entering. Prevent, or decide not to prevent, a murder.

Gungrave Gore: Blood Heat – 20-30 minute demo Gungrave Gore: Blood Heat takes the stylish combat of Gungrave Gore to the next level, delivering a more intense and dynamic experience beyond simple shooting. Players are encouraged to stay aggressive, building up a gauge through parries, executions, and combos, leading to the powerful Demolition Shot.

Valor Mortis – 30 minute demo Valor Mortis is a first-person action soulslike from the creators of Ghostrunner. Rise from death as a former soldier of Napoleon’s army. Wield supernatural powers, battle horrifying monsters, and unravel a conspiracy that threatens all of humanity.

Erosion – 30 minute demo Your daughter’s been kidnapped. Every death costs you a decade. Explore a roguelike open world where your actions reshape the timeline. Join a cult, steal a ride, gamble Cheddar. Collect 100+ weapons and abilities, demolish destructible voxel dungeons. Can you save her before time steals her away?

Don’t Fret – 40 minute demo Don’t Fret is a first-person survival horror game where you play as Fret, a sentient guitar trapped inside a twisted music school. Survive tense encounters using stealth and combat, solve music-based puzzles, travel through mind bending dimensions, and uncover a dark story to learn why you were brought here.

Way to the Woods – 20 minute demo Play a short, 20-minute glimpse introducing the Deer and Fawn, as they stumble into a world that is not theirs. Collect and absorb light to charge up old machines, and wash away the oil left behind. Way to the Woods has flavours of old RPGs and adventures, wrapped in a fun cinematic third person game.

My Arms Are Longer Now – 1 hour demo The demo is the game’s first level. You are an extremely long arm and must sneak, rob, and slap your way through a train carriage.



There’s a great mix of titles included in this lineup and these are just the first details that Xbox is ready to share ahead of the event. There are sure to be lots of surprises and other reveals as the annual summer event plays out in early June.

Be sure to check back soon for more Summer Game Fest and Xbox news and updates.