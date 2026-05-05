Nintendo Switch 2 Gets a Highly-Requested New Bundle, But There’s a Catch

Nintendo just confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting a brand-new bundle to pack in one of the console’s most popular exclusive titles, but it’s going to be very hard for most shoppers to get their hands on it.

Nintendo Announces Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokemon Pokopia bundle

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched back in June 2025 with a regular edition and a Mario Kart World bundle. The bundle allows players who planned to make both purchases the opportunity to save about ten dollars, so it’s definitely a good deal. Now that the system has another hit that is big enough to be a console seller, Nintendo is preparing to roll out another bundle.

Videos by VICE

Pokemon Pokopia launched in March and has become a major surprise hit since then. The game is definitely a system seller and tons of players who haven’t upgraded to the latest Nintendo console generation yet are likely feeling the temptation thanks to Pokopia’s exclusivity.

In response to that demand, Nintendo is rolling out an exciting new bundle, but unfortunately it is only going to be available in Australia and New Zealand at launch.

“Build your charming utopia with this Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokemon Pokopia bundle, available from 5th June! Keep an eye out for this bundle on My Nintendo Store and select retailers in Australia & New Zealand.”

The console seems to be the standard black/neon Switch 2 and doesn’t include any Pokopia-themed accents or different style.

At this point, it’s unclear why the highly-demanded bundle is launching in only these regions. Hopefully if sales are strong enough and the supply chain issues don’t cause any problems, Nintendo might consider a wider release at some point in the near future.

It’s also worth noting that the announcement from Nintendo did not confirm exact pricing details about the bundle. It seems quite likely that it would probably be very similar to the Mario Kart World bundle and offer players a bit of savings compared to buying the console and Pokopia both separately.

Also, similar to the Mario Kart World bundle, consumers can expect this bundle to include a digital download code for Pokopia, rather than a physical cartridge. This caused a bit of a negative reaction when it was first announced for the Mario Kart World bundle, but it seems to be a strategy that Nintendo is sticking with.

Be sure to check back soon for more Pokemon Pokopia and Nintendo Switch 2 news and updates.

Pokemon Pokopia is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokemon Pokopia bundle releases June 5 in Australia and New Zealand.