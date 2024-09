Four years since the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant went into full meltdown and the resulting 12-mile evacuation zone was enforced, one farmer still remains, braving high levels of radiation and loneliness to tend to abandoned animals. His name is Naoto Matsumura, and he is the last man standing in the ghost town of Tomioka. VICE Japan headed into the evacuation zone to speak with Matsumura and hear his views on TEPCO, government inaction, and life in this post-nuclear landscape.