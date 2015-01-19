Anime Tongue Tattoos Af Charlotte Rutherford januar 19, 2015, 2:00am Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Beach Riot swimsuit, American Apparel scrunchie, heels and visor stylist’s own; Roxy bikini, visor and scrunchie stylist’s own PHOTOGRAPHY: CHARLOTTE RUTHERFORD STYLING: HANNAH GRUNDEN Make-up and nails: Daisy Harris d’Andel using MAC Cosmetics Hair: Satomi Suzuki Model: Anna Videos by VICE Baby-G watch, American Apparel top and scrunchie, Sony headphones, skirt and choker model’s own American Apparel bodysuit, shorts and socks, Daisy London chain bracelet, Juju jellies; hair pins by Aura Sato, American Apparel bodysuit, Juju jellies, necklace stylist’s own American Apparel top, Sonal Bhaskaran ring, diamante choker model’s own American Apparel top, diamante choker model’s own; American Apparel top, Annie Haak silver bangle, hair clips stylist’s own American Apparel bodysuit, shorts and socks, Daisy London chain bracelets, Juju jellies; Hair pins by Aura Sato, American Apparel bodysuit, Bloody Mary Metal bling ring, Juju jellies, necklace stylist’s own Bra by Jade Clark, panties stylist’s own, American Apparel skirt, sandals by Juju Manolo Blahnik shoes, dress stylist’s own Tagget:American Apparel, Anime, Anna Ryon, Annie Haak, Aura Sato, Baby G, Beach Riot, Charlotte Rutherford, Daisy Harris d'Andel, Daisy London, Fashion, Hannah Grunden, juju, roxy, Satomi Suzuki, Sonal Bhaskaran, tongue tattoos, Vice Blog Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Merefra VICE Popped Collars, Skinny Jeans, and The Pussycat Dolls: WTF Was Up with Fashion in 2005? 18.09.15 Af Elizabeth Sankey The Idiot, the Pisser and the Nazi: Tattoo Artists On Their Most Memorable Customers 03.09.15 Af Stefanie Katzinger The Rape Victim Who Is Challenging One of the Fundamental Laws of the Internet 26.08.15 Af Allie Conti What the Hell is Going on With Pharrell Williams’ Tour Rider? 12.08.15 Af Emma Garland