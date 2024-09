Last night, A$AP Ferg and Future joined forces to release a new track called “New Level.” Considering that both of these rappers are known for creating music that makes you want to run through a glass door, it’s no surprise that “New Level” is hard as fuck. Over a scathing bass line that’ll make your skull rattle, Ferg and Future trade some fierce bars. It’s about time for Ferg to put out his sophomore album, don’t you think?