A$AP Rocky Drops Way More Than A New Track With a Video For His New Song “LSD”

Hey, you know what goes really well together? Being on an acid trip and getting down with the jams of the A$AP Mob. Thankfully, Rocky is really aiming to please with his new video and new track “LSD” which just dropped like a minute ago. It’s probably the closest approximation you’ll get to getting really fucking trippy with Rocky and walking down the streets of Tokyo, but it’s a good taste of what it’d probably be like. You could be in a shopping district, or with a girl, or who knows where the hell, but it’ll all be chill as hell. This is also the second video Rocky has seemingly dropped out of nowhere, so really who knows at what time this album can come at us.