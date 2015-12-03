Asta Fall’s New Track “Hollow” Will Get You Through Those Winter Blues

According to Asta Fall – an electronic music collective part of Copenhagen’s Concrete Lab label – their music deals with the contradictions we grapple with in life. Specifically, the group is interested in our paradoxical desire to have comfort and security yet feel free and daring at the same time—or basically, to have our cake and eat it, too. That whole inner battle can feel a bit isolating—which is what Asta Fall are trying to communicate in their latest track, “Hollow”.

“Hollow” is a pulsating, frosty song that almost gushes through earthy production and trembling vocals. Recorded on an island Asta Fall describe as an isolated winter paradise, the song embodies that cold yet introspective feeling thanks to the understated depth of the bass drum driving it and the clean wash of vocals layed over them. However, the track was produced in the summer in Copenhagen and some of that warmth seeps in, too: “Hollow” slowly simmers to a subtle yet satisfying peak—almost immediately bringing to mind the vibe you get from a producer like Four Tet.

Videos by VICE

If you’re into this musical compliment to your own set of winter woes, keeps your eyes peeled for Asta Fall’s debut album—set to drop in spring 2016.