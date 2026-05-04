The Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower Is Coming: Here’s the Best Time to Watch

Calling all astronomy lovers: It’s that time of year again—time to catch one of the best meteor showers, aka the Eta Aquarids. Here’s how you can up your chances of spotting the array of shooting stars in the predawn sky.

What Is the Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower?

The Eta Aquarids are an annual spring meteor shower made up of debris left behind by Halley’s Comet. Occurring from late April into late May each year, this celestial event provides ample time to spot the meteors.

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According to NASA, “The Eta Aquarids peak during early May each year. Eta Aquarid meteors are known for their speed, with the meteors traveling at about 40.7 miles (65.4 kilometers) per second into Earth’s atmosphere. Fast meteors can leave glowing ‘trains’ (incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor) which last for several seconds to minutes. About 50 meteors can be seen per hour during the peak of the Eta Aquarids.”

While it lasts for over a month, the meteor shower peaks around May 5 and 6.

How to Catch the Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower

Though it will occur between April 19 and May 28, the best time to see the Eta Aquarids meteor shower this year is between May 5 and May 6. Specifically, pay close attention early in the morning on May 6, during predawn hours.

“The Eta Aquarids are viewable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres during the pre-dawn hours,” NASA reports. “The Southern Hemisphere is preferable for viewing the Eta Aquarids. The Northern Hemisphere has an hourly rate of only about 10 meteors. This is due to the viewing location of the radiant from different latitudes.”

NASA recommends getting away from city or street lights for a better view. Additionally, you’ll want to lie flat on your back while gazing up at the sky, taking in as much as you can. Your eyes will begin to adjust after half an hour or so, allowing you to see the meteors. So long as the weather allows, you’ll have plenty of time to spot various shooting stars from this gorgeous celestial event.