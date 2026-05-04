3 Rock Bands From the 90s That Sound Just As Good Today As They Did In Their Prime

These three 90s rock bands had a decent rise to mainstream fame, but for one reason or another, they eventually faded. Not into obscurity, of course. But through either hiatus, disbandment, or the whims of the industry, they left their prime behind.

Still, these bands have retained the sound and style that made people love them in the first place. They’ve all seen reunions in the past decade or so and released acclaimed albums in recent years.

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Clutch

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Since Clutch formed in 1991, they’ve been pretty consistent about putting out albums. They’ve released 13 studio albums since Transnational Speedway League in 1993, with the latest being Sunrise on Slaughter Beach in 2022.

Fans have stuck with Clutch through the years for the dependability of their pioneering stoner-rock sound. In these later years, they’re dedicated to making good music, not just putting out a record “for the sake of putting out a record.” For longtime fans, that’s part of their appeal.

Clutch started another tour in April 2026, after consistently touring from 2022 to 2024. Since then, the band has often shared updates on their 14th album. As of December 2025, vocalist Neil Fallon said they had recording sessions planned for January 2026, but after that, it could take “up to six months” to finalize a record. “There are a number of songs in the can,” he said, “but I’m not going to predict when it might be released.”

Garbage

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Garbage formed in 1993, releasing a self-titled debut album in 1995. Throughout the 90s, the Shirley Manson-fronted group saw major success in the alt-rock and grunge scenes. What’s interesting about Garbage is they’ve kept the same lineup for 33 years, even through a few hiatuses.

They first took a hiatus after their 2005 album Bleed Like Me, which was such a difficult recording process that they actually disbanded in the middle of it. After reuniting and finishing the album, the band took an indefinite hiatus until 2011.

Garbage officially reunited that year and in 2012 released Not Your Kind of People. Three more albums followed, with the latest being Let All That We Imagine Be the Light in 2025. Unfortunately, Garbage announced that they’d no longer be touring in North America after that year. But longtime fans still praise the band for continually making good music.

Hum

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Hum formed in 1989 and had their big break with the single “Stars”, appearing on their 1995 major label debut You’d Prefer An Astronaut. They went through several lineup changes and released two indie label records before finding mainstream success. But the luck ran out around 2000 after a handful of letdowns. Hum disbanded that year after playing their final shows in December.

In 2015, they officially reunited following several years of one-off reunions and festival shows. They embarked on two tours in the summer and fall of 2015, and in 2020 surprised longtime fans with their eighth album, Inlet.

Hum remains a favorite for 90s alt-rock fans, even with two decades between albums. Inlet earned high praise from critics as well, who highlighted the band’s matured yet heavier sound. For many, they actually sounded better than they did in their prime.