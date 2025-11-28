Shirley Manson Defines Exact Moment Garbage ‘Failed’: ‘Radio Wasn’t Interested in Playing Our Record’

It’s been more than 30 years since Garbage formed in Madison, Wisconsin. Since then, they have cranked out eight studio albums with over 40 singles and a slew of major tours. There was a time, however, when singer Shirley Manson said they “failed.”

In a resurfaced Noisey interview from 2016, Manson sat down with former Noisey editor and producer Kim Taylor Bennett. The pair talked about her career and Garbage’s then-newest album, Strange Little Birds. During the conversation, Manson brought up her band failing “publicly,” which caused “everything” to change.

Videos by VICE

Play video

“You really, really have to dig deep to try and pull yourself out of what you feel is this massive failure,” she said. Surprised, Bennett asked, “Wait, when did the band fail?”

“When September 11th hit, it was the day that we were about to set out and promote our third record. Literally,” the rock singer replied. “We were due to fly out to Europe, and everything was cancelled, and of course, the world changed that day.”

Manson’s response was certainly unexpected, but you can see Her Point

“All of a sudden radio wasn’t interested in playing our record for the first time,” she said. “We’d had like literally a slew of, I think, 16 singles that all got banged on the radio all over the world, and then all of a sudden no one wanted to touch us

Manson added, “That was the moment we failed, and it was dark, and you really have to do a lot of work to try and figure out, ‘Okay, where do we go now?’”

Now, almost a decade later, Garbage seems to be thriving. In May, the band released their eighth studio album Let All That We Imagine Be the Light. The same month, they announced that former Smashing Pumpkins bassist Nicole Fiorentino had joined the band as their new touring bassist, per Guitar World. They also just wrapped a lengthy North American tour, the Happy Endings tour.

Still, there’s a chance that Garbage could be on their way out. Speaking to the BBC earlier this year, Manson said she “didn’t know how long Garbage has left”, saying that “the older I get, the more I enjoy life.” Regarding the band’s future, Manson then quipped, “I am the youngest member of the band, and I’m turning 58 in a couple of weeks. So we are just enjoying every moment right now.”