4 Hip-Hop Artists From the 90s Who Sound Just As Good Today As They Did In Their Prime

It’s easy to wonder what 90s hip-hop artists would sound like if they came out today. What would Tupac rap over if he were still alive? What does Illmatic sound like if Nas were depicting a more modern version of New York? How would Biggie have approached collaborations later in his career?

Diehard rap fans will always fantasize over these ‘what ifs’ with 90s hip-hop legends. The ‘golden age’ has a very distinct sound depending on the region. Who are the rappers that would sound fresh in any era? Who are the rappers that still do?

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With that question in mind, Noisey has selected four rappers you would primarily associate with the 90s and argued how they would work in modern hip-hop. There are only a couple of caveats: for starters, we challenged ourselves with not going so obvious. The charisma of Tupac and Biggie’s dexterity would’ve translated in any era. There’s a reason why they’re timeless figures and not just relics of nostalgia.

Moreover, we tried to avoid picking rappers that were also prominent in the 2000s and beyond. Rappers like Ghostface Killah or Jay-Z don’t make the cut because they proved how they translate outside of the 90s. What about the greats that go undiscussed or seemingly only get thought about in a golden age context? As a result, the list might spark a deep dive into artists you didn’t know or haven’t thought about in a while.

Four 90s Rappers That Still Sound Fresh Today

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Guru/Gang Starr

If Guru were to come out today, he would’ve had a hefty array of collab albums with The Alchemist. His music was forged in the traditionalist flavor of tri-state area hip-hop, a gruff but powerful voice cutting through robust DJ Premier production as Gang Starr.

Guru would also embark on solo records as well, smoothing out his hard edge over jazz instrumentation. In the modern hip-hop landscape, Guru could’ve gone in any direction and thrived.

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Suga Free

Suga Free’s colorful, animated pimp tales make for a timeless listening experience. There’s no dating his style to a specific 90s flavor. If anything, Suga Free makes even more sense in modern hip-hop, where that left-of-center distinction is favored by modern meme culture.

“Now I ain’t finna break nann fingernail going ‘oops’ upside yo head,” he raps while checking out his manicured hands.

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The Pharcyde

The Pharcyde fits the modern hip-hop underground like a glove. In an ecosystem where billy woods, MIKE, and Navy Blue have deeply devoted fanbases, the L.A. group would’ve easily cultivated their own lane.

The mellow frequencies spearheaded by DJ Mark Luv, J-Swift, and eventually J Dilla illuminated Pharcyde’s light sense of humor and everyman qualities. Records like “Runnin’” become bibles for a generation of hip-hop heads disillusioned by the systems they live in but still try to thrive regardless.

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Big Moe

Big Moe has been quietly influential within hip-hop for years now. Similar to Nate Dogg, the Houston legend carved out his lane by being the singing touch every hard rap song needed. But instead of the smooth, glossy finish of Nate Dogg’s vocals, Big Moe brought heft and soul. Songs like “Just a Dog” saw him as Barry White for those riding in their candy-coated slabs.

Eventually, Big Moe would receive his flowers when he featured on Mike Jones’s “Flossin‘” in 2005. But it’s his 90s work that quietly lifted the taboo against rappers singing in their songs.