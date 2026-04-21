6 of the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums for the Rest of 2026

2025 was a phenomenal year for music. However, it wasn’t quite filled with the blockbuster hip-hop albums as in years prior. Instead, new names and underground staples determined a lot of the best the year had to offer.

Now, over four months into 2026, we’ve already seen some huge names put out their records. J. Cole finally released The Fall-Off after years of anticipation, leading to some mixed messages about retiring. Baby Keem released his highly anticipated follow-up to The Melodic Blue with CA$INO. Kanye West put out BULLY, and Sexyy Red dropped her surprise project Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa.

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But with almost seven months left in the year, we’re still slated to get a lot of new great hip-hop albums in the pipeline. Consequently, Noisey selected six artists who have already announced their intentions with an album or have previously teased one.

6 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums That Should Come Out in 2026

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‘ICEMAN’ by Drake

Everyone is desperately awaiting what Drake might release after his war against Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Various livestreams and now publicity stunts like giant explosions and blocks of ice with the release date hidden have been drumming up hype.

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‘It’s Been Awful’ by Isaiah Rashad

After a long five years since The House is Burning, Isaiah Rashad is releasing It’s Been Awful on May 1, 2026. The record will have only three features in total with SZA, Dominic Fike, and Julian Sintonia. “I would say Top made compromises for the creativity on this one, so I appreciate it,” he told Noisey in 2025.

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Future

Similar to Drake, fans have been conditioned to expect an album every year or so from Future. Even when he released three records in 2024, fans wouldn’t have been all that surprised if he had more music in the pipeline. However, after some sparse teasers and mostly radio silence in 2025, it’s only a matter of time until Future drops another project.

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Tisakorean

Tisakorean is one of hip-hop’s strongest sociologists, breaking down the minutest details of 2000s music and culture. But it’s been a couple of years since his last full-length effort. Consequently, the anticipation has been building with every teaser he drops on Instagram.

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Vince Staples

The newly independent Long Beach rapper is finally satiating his fans’ appetite after his Dark Times in 2024. After revealing he was taking over his mailing list and sharing his private Discord server, he told fans he’ll be back “sooner than you think.”

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Doechii

Doechii has been especially evasive about talking about her upcoming album. When talking to US Weekly in March, she kept things vague and essentially told us to brace ourselves. “I can tell you that it’s coming very soon,” she told the outlet. “And I can tell you that it’s an experience. I can’t go into the details, but it’s an experience.”