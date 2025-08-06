Isaiah Rashad Teases New Direction for Upcoming Album, Talks Outkast Inspiration, and Jay-Z (Exclusive)

“You know what March, April, May, June, July, and about to be August, have in common, bro? The fact that I still don’t have your goddamn album.” These are the words Dave Free, co-founder of PGLang and former co-president of Top Dawg Entertainment, says on the intro of Isaiah Rashad’s The Sun’s Tirade. Up to that point, it had been a lengthy wait—but not nearly as long as fans would come to learn from Isaiah Rashad.

From The Sun’s Tirade to The House is Burning turns into a five-year exodus, where he essentially vanishes after his tour. Mental health was at an all-time low, and he had to find himself again. Fans grew increasingly antsy about the silence, expectations mounted, and that “where u at?” rant from Dave Free started ringing a lot louder. People couldn’t stop quoting it at him any time Rashad emerged from the shadows.

Now, it’s been four years since we last heard new music from Isaiah Rashad. He dealt with his sex tape getting leaked in 2022, a gross invasion of his privacy that he addressed in an interview with Joe Budden. Then, in 2024, he celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Cilvia Demo by going on tour with the album again. There was the occasional feature here and there, but besides that, new music was sparse. Fans rightfully have dug up that intro from The Sun’s Tirade once again, hoping and pleading the Chattanooga rapper would return. At Lollapalooza, Rashad got to tell his fans directly not to worry.

Isaiah Rashad Reveals What to Expect From New Album

On Sunday, August 3rd, Rashad briefly spoke with VICE ahead of his performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL. He sat down from Club Magenta, T-Mobile’s hospitality suite, where fans cashed in their Magenta Status perks and anxiously awaited their chance to engage with him. It’s these opportunities that allow Isaiah Rashad to personally connect with those who have personal relationships with his music.

“That’s one of my favorite things to do, to be able to talk to the people. Giving them a soundtrack is cool, but actually getting to talk to the people, commune, It tends to be a pretty personal experience, I feel pretty blessed to be able to be a vessel for that kind of stuff,” he says.

Obviously, given his absence, he’s bracing for the inevitable question: where’s the album? Admittedly, he seems a little sheepish about making promises. If anybody knows the perils of prematurely revealing dates and expectations, it’s Isaiah Rashad. However, he does tease that we’re much closer than people might expect, that shooting videos is imminent, and admitting to the crowd that he’s waiting on some features.

So what should we expect? Rashad describes a sultry southern mix mixed with a deep sense of intimacy. Everything from twangy rock and psychedelia to tender intimacy to the kind of trunk rattling you’d only hear down south. “The biggest inspiration for me was Fousheé… Prince, I’ve been having “If I Was Your Girlfriend” on repeat for 2-3 months. The, for this tail end part of my project, this girl PLUTO from Atlanta. She’s been inspiring me and this other girl BunnaB,” Isaiah Rashad describes. “I’m touching more [Outkast’s] Stankonia and The Love Below more than anything else. I would say Top made compromises for the creativity on this one, so I appreciate it.”

Isaiah Rashad on The Prospect of a Band and His Favorite Future Songs

Rashad’s voice beams up in excitement when talking about the prospects of performing the record more than anything else. He emphasizes the need for a band whenever he goes out on tour with the record, something he’s only been able to pull out on a trip overseas. “We did it in Europe on the last [tour.] I wish I could’ve did it the whole time. The first time I played with a band was with this guy Tony Royster Jr., one of Jay-Z’s drummers. That was the coldest drummer I’ve ever seen, the first time I ever did something like that,” he says.

The Jay-Z mention admittedly raised an eyebrow. Arguably, his most memorable tweet for a lot of people was his declaration in 2020: “it’s future then hov.” It’s been wiped from his profile ever since. Isaiah Rashad admits there’s been a change of heart there. “It’s not Future over Hov though no more actually. It’s lowkey Hov, then Dot and Future neck to neck.”

Still, when asking about his top 3 favorite Future records, the love for his catalog is immediately evident through the deep cuts he pulls. “‘Benjamins Burn,’” he rattles off immediately, followed by “Hard to Choose One” and “Feds Did a Sweep.”

Then, he was off, a brief conversation but one where Isaiah Rashad was bursting at the seams, ready to talk about the album. Barring an unforeseen course correction, the drought will finally be over soon.