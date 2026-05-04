Persona 4 Revival Leak Finally Brings Fans Some Good News

Nearly a full year after the official announcement of Persona 4 Revival, fans just got a leak that might finally offer some long-awaited good news on the project.

Persona 4 Revival Release Window

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A lot of Persona fans were incredibly excited to learn about Persona 4 Revival when the game was first announced, but they’ve had to wait a long time to learn anything more about the title. We know that Persona 4 Revival is officially announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud, PlayStation 5, and Steam, but other details about the release have not arrived yet. Although Atlus isn’t ready to officially confirm a release date for the project yet, some new clues in a financial report may offer a hint about when the game could be arriving.

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A new Tose financial report spotted by My Nintendo News shows Atlus’ progress on five projects. The report keeps the names of the projects a mystery, but some fans believe that Project C is actually Persona 4 Revival. For those who are unaware of the company, Tose is a Japanese third-party studio that is co-developing P4R.

The Project C line describes a multi-platform project with a status of, “In the final phase with steady progress (expected to be completed during the fiscal year ending August 31, 2026).“

If that is actually about Persona 4 Revival, and the game’s development will be complete by August 31, then that would mean the project should be ready for a late 2026 or early 2027 release window.

Gamers should obviously take this information with a grain of salt, since the name of the project is not actually revealed in the financial report. The report also offers a disclaimer that other projects may exist, various factors may lead to cancellation of games in development, and that the company cannot answer any specific questions about the mysterious projects.

It would be very exciting to see Atlus confirm a release date this summer, but fans will have to wait and see if that actually happens during any of the upcoming game showcases that will take place in the summer months.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news, updates, and leaks surrounding the Persona franchise.

Persona 4 Revival has been announced, but does not have an official release window at this time. The project will be developed by P-Studio and published by Atlus.