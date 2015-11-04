Watch Banks Turn to Gold in the Video for Her New Song “Better”

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard from the goddess known as Banks. Although she’s collaborated with Chet Faker on “1998” and Tala on “Wolfpack”—this is her first solo single in 13 months. Released to celebrate her North American tour with The Weeknd, “Better” is classic Banks: a sensually understated R&B cut which you could easily slot in next to FKA twigs.

Prepare to breathe heavy because the 27-year-old’s return is accompanied by this steamy new video—her naked body covered in flaking gold gilt. Banks throwing your heart into a damn sauna once again. Tour dates listed below.

The Weeknd/Banks Tour Dates:

Nov 03: Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Nov 06: Chicago, IL – United Center

Nov 07: Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills

Nov 11: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Nov 12: Boston, MA – DCU

Nov 14: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

Nov 15: Washington, DC – Verizon Center

Nov 16: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Nov 17: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Nov 18: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays

Dec 09: Inglewood, CA – Forum