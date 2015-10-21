A Woman Tries Out a New Workout Routine in Today’s Comic from Julian Glander Af Julian Glander oktober 21, 2015, 2:00am Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more from Julian Glander at his Twitter, Instagram, and blog. Tagget:aerobics, barfwheel, Caterpillar, CGI comics, cliff bar, Comics!, dancercise, Juilian Glander, plam, PLEASE LOOK AT ME, Vice comics, workout tape Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Merefra VICE All the Music News You Need to Know Even Though Our Country Might Implode Soon 28.09.16 Af Dan Ozzi Death, Hardcore, and Other Matters: Talking Horror with Ho99o9 28.09.16 Af Thea De Gallier Holy Shit, Danny Brown Just Released His New Album ‘Atrocity Exhibition’ Early 28.09.16 Af Phil Witmer Cody ChesnuTT Wants a Better Future for Humanity 26.09.16 Af Daniel Montesinos-Donaghy