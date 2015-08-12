PREMIERE: Take a Bite of Barreracudas New LP ‘Can Do Easy’

Barreracudas are the kind of hip-shaking rock and roll band that makes you want to dump your boring boyfriend immediately. Get ready to fall in love at the soda machine with these classic cuts of good old Ramones-style pop-punk from the Atlanta-based quintet. The band’s jam-packed 12-track LP Can Do Easy from Oops Baby Records comes out August 18th but you can stream it in full exclusively on Noisey. Be sure to swing by the ‘Cudas record release party August 14th here in Brooklyn with Baby Shakes, Church Bats, and Saylavees. This album stream below should be enought to hold you over until then.