Beirut’s New Video for “No No No” Shows How Calculated Randomness Can Be

A lot of work and planning goes into making something appear quirky or whimsical. You need a shit ton of focus testing; snatching people out of Urban Outfitters and throwing them into a van, and throwing them into huge conference rooms so they can stare at a picture of a band next to several shades of orange. A long and costly process, but it’s one that pays off when you can build the perfect video, the kind of thing Beirut is poking fun at. Beirut announced his new album with the song not too long ago, and today he just put out the video for the leading single, “No No No.” In the video, Zach Condon and his crew get into a lot of goofy looking situations to perfect the most random looking thin gthey can find. Old people standing next to the singer? Check. Switching out outfits, and having a ton of makeup done on set? You got it. Eyepatches? Yeah baby! All of the things you could say yes to, in three minutes.

Also, if you’re living in New York City, Beirut will be playing Bowery Ballroom this Sunday, June 21. Tickets go on sale today right here.