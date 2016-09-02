Beware! Here’s Future’s “Wicked” Video



Screenshot via YouTube

Future’s sleeper hit “Wicked” is a dark song. It’s literally about wickedness. It involves filling a one liter up with xannies and drinking “lean, lean, lean.” It’s “complimentary to the savages.” You don’t fuck around when this song comes on.

So naturally it deserves a dark-tinted video, with flashing strobes and what is somehow a sinister appearance from strippers shooting champagne guns. DJ Esco breaks out dance moves. Several of Atlanta’s young dance phenoms do as well. Some guy has the word “Wikked” carved into the back of his head. Future is Future. It all looks fucking sweet. Check it out below:

