Here Are Two New Beyoncé Songs: “7/11” and “Ring Off”

Beyoncé was released in 2013 and continues to be the greatest album of 2014. Now she’s re-releasing it, proving that a) she is the only artist who can pull off releasing a 4-disc deluxe edition of an album that dropped less than a year ago and b) there is may not be such a thing as too much Beyoncé.

Earlier this week, snippets of two new cuts from the deluxe album – “7/11” and “Ring Off” – surfaced online. Auto-tuned to fuck and likely to provide the soundtrack to all your bad decisions this weekend, they have now leaked in full. You can stream them below (spoiler: Bey goes in fairly hard).

“7/11”

“Ring Off”

Happy Friday, everyone!