Yasiin Bey Gives Advice to the Next Generation of Artists at Kanye West’s Big Concert in Turkey

As we grow older, new generations start to take hold of what music looks and sounds like. Older fans and artists start to become disillusioned with the state of the industry, the more things change. Then, the cycle continues for years, eventually causing things to become unrecognizable, and the quality control dips as a result. So how do you fix it? Yasiin Bey argues that it all comes from love and diligent study.

While backstage at Kanye West’s massive concert in Turkey, the artist formerly known as Mos Def spoke to Plaqueboymax, one of hip-hop’s newer stars. There, the streamer and producer listens as Bey gives firm advice to study Black artists. “Artists in general, but Black artists particularly, need to do their homework about Black art.”

Videos by VICE

Additionally, Yasiin Bey extends that argument by even including art you don’t necessarily understand. Try to understand why it works and how it has translated across history. In doing so, you become a sharper artist.

“Don’t just study the game theory, study the history,” he emphasized. “And don’t just study the history of the s**t you into, study the history of great Black artists. Whatever median that they work in, not just music. You need to know the great painters, great writers, great architects.”

Yasiin Bey Gives Essential Advice Every New Artist Should Take

This advice stems from a place of love that was unfortunately burnt out of him. Back in 2025, Bey spoke to The Guardian about how he felt like he was on top of the world early in his career. He also felt some creative liberty to try out anything and everything, even if it was weird and experimental. However, his label hated it and wanted to keep him in a box. Eventually, that led to bad timing, and eventually, the industry burnt him out.

“You start out with idealism and passion, and then you encounter the kind of conduct and values George Orwell called ‘inanities’. And they do this s**t to everybody; it’s not even personal, it’s systemic,” Yasiin Bey told the outlet.

That disillusionment led to him dropping his former moniker, Mos Def, and retiring from acting and rapping accordingly. The modern industry made it even worse for him. “Paying people part of a penny for their music. Those motherf***ers are cold-blooded, man, like Scrooge McDuck, lickin’ his lips as he jumps into a pool of gold coins. The music industry of now makes the one I started out in seem charitable. It’s completely exploitative,” Yasiin Bey added.

Perhaps, in taking his advice to study, future artists won’t end up feeling nearly as cynical as Bey once was.