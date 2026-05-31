WWE Clash in Italy Results: Did Brock Lesnar Beat Oba Femi?

WWE held its Clash In Italy Premium Live Event this weekend in Turin, Italy at the Inalpi Arena, the first of its kind and WWE’s first PLE in Italy. The five-match card featured title defenses from Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Additionally, Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar met face-to-face for their second match, a feud that is quickly tumbling toward SummerSlam where Lesnar will likely retire.

Becky Lynch passes the Torch

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Lynch defended her Women’s IC Title against rising star Sol Ruca. Coming from the NXT brand, Ruca has had many highlights on the main roster already. She competed on the card for John Cena’s last match and wrestled in the Royal Rumble. Facing someone of Lynch’s caliber so early in her main roster journey surely bodes well for her future in WWE. She defeated the Champion—who won the title from AJ Lee at WrestleMania last month—with a Sol Crusher. This is her first title on the main roster.

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The Beast vs. The Ruler Part 2

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Lesnar came in hot with multiple F5s, attempting to put Femi away early. Lesnar’s plan failed, and Femi recovered, hitting him with offense of his own. Eventually, Lesnar did get the better of Femi, hitting a seventh F5 for the win. They’re now tied 1-1 heading into their presumed final match.

Rhea vs. Jade: the rematch

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Jade Cargill had an opportunity to regain the Women’s Championship from Rhea Ripley, but even with the interference from Michin and B-Fab, it was no use. Charlotte Flair—one of Ripley’s greatest rivals and someone who is circling the title herself—appeared and took the women out. Cargill hit her Jaded finisher off the distraction but Flair put Ripley’s foot on the rope to break the count. Ripley hit Cargill with a headbutt and the Riptide for the win.

Cody Rhodes’ divisive win

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Rhodes finds himself in hot water after his match against Gunther, a finish that many fans are divided by. Gunther, the man who retired Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles, losing to Rhodes? The champion won after hitting the Cross Rhodes, but the replay shows that Gunther had his foot under the rope, which the referee should’ve caught. Gunther protested the decision and referee Dan Engler made it clear that the decision was final. Gunther angrily stomped toward the back after spitting in the ring.

Did Jacob Fatu beat Roman reigns?

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The main event saw Roman Reigns putting his championship and title of Tribal Chief on the line against Jacob Fatu. The challenger has had a breakout year, and it really seems like he’s heading toward a main event spot. But for now, WWE has other plans for Reigns. He won the championship at WrestleMania, so making him lose it this early doesn’t make a ton of sense.

The beginnings of this match were evenly contested, making it appear that either of them could win this one. Reigns has fought members of his family before, but not nearly the strength and power of Fatu. Eventually the fight spills to the outside of the ring, where Reigns hits Fatu with a spear through the barricade. Back in the ring, Reigns exposes the turnbuckle and drives Fatu’s head into it several times. Fatu rises to his feet to continue the fight but Reigns hits another spear to secure the victory. Fatu will now have to acknowledge Reigns, and the ceremony is set for Monday Night Raw.