LeBron James Shows His Support for Jay-Z After He Dissed Drake During Roots Picnic Freestyle

Drake has made a lot of enemies over the years. From notable wars with Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T to endless shots at A$AP Rocky and even LeBron James, there’s a litany of people who can’t stand the Toronto MC. One of the quieter feuds under his belt is with Jay-Z, with subliminal bars thrown his way for years.

On “Janice STFU” from ICEMAN, Drake rapped, “You boys got big on my name, that’s big enough … we know how you OGs rocking already my n****, the jig is up.” This naturally caused Hov to bark back during a freestyle at the annual Roots Picnic. He referenced “the jig is up” line, saying that a rapper “can’t be my opp.“

Videos by VICE

“The jig is up, n***a I’m up 10, wrong chart champ, n***as looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them,” Jay-Z rapped at the Roots Picnic. “Them crackers got your publishing checks, go talk tough to them, don’t talk success to me, you n***as is workers, in perpetuity is how your contract is worded.”

Another of Drake’s many rivals and one of Jay’s good friends, LeBron James, made his allegiances extremely evident. When Hov reacted to the Roots Picnic freestyle online, Bron was vocal about how much he loved the bars.

LeBron James Sides With Jay-Z in His Feud With Drake

In one post, LeBron commented emojis huffing smoke at how much he loved the bars. Then, in a repost, he declared “ITS THE ROCK” with a diamond emoji for Jay-Z.

Over the last couple of years, the NBA legend and Drake’s relationship has soured significantly. The inciting event was when LeBron showed support for Kendrick and “Not Like Us”. As a result, he trashed Bron on “1AM in Albany”. “I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up,” Drake raps. “Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 & me, I’m a real n****, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA.”

As for Jay-Z, it’s ironic that he would come after Drake, considering he thought beef was played out in general. “It’s like trying to tear down people’s lives. I don’t know if it’s worth it at this point,” Jay-Z said. “I love the idea that we got so much music in such a short period of time. Just everything around it was like, ‘Man, this is taking us a couple steps back.’ We’ve just grown so much that — I guess I’m going to say it — I don’t know if battling needs to be part of the culture anymore,” he told GQ back in March.