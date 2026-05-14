Drake Starts Beef With Yet Another GOAT, Adding to Ongoing Kendrick Lamar Drama on New Leaked Track

Drake is on the cusp of dropping his new album, Iceman, and a newly leaked track could be an indicator of what listeners are in for. The song, titled “1 AM In Albany”, finds the Toronto rapper reigniting his beef with both Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. Interestingly, he also takes some shots at another GOAT: LeBron James.

First up, let’s look at his Kendrick diss, as reported on by Hot New Hip-Hop. On the track, Drake takes a shot at Kendrick’s height by comparing him to a legendary 5’3 NBA player. “Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I’m a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise,” he said. (Not that it’s consequential, but Muggsy Bogues was one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. Just saying.)

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Drake never says anyone’s name, but it’s pretty clear who he’s talking to

Next up, Drake turned his ire towards LeBron James, who had sided with Kendrick Lamar during the pair’s 2024 beef. “I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up,” Drake raps. “Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 & me, I’m a real n****, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA.”

Finally, Drake seemed to take a shot at J. Cole by referring to him as a “married rapper.” J. Cole infamously backed out of the Drake/Kendrick beef early on. He also *checks notes* is married.

At this time, it seems that Drake’s label has started blocking the leaks. If you’re looking for a stream of the song, you might be out of luck.

It’s unclear whether ‘1 AM in Albany’ will be on Drake’s new album

The beef started back in 2024 when Kendrick took shots at both Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That.” J. Cole fired back first, but then deleted his diss and excused himself from any further beef involvement.

At this point, Kendrick and Drake started going in hard on one another, track-for-track. It all kind of ended with Kendrick’s “Not Like Us”. Even though Drake dropped again after this, nothing he did landed even close to its success.

Not only was “Not Like Us” one of the biggest songs of 2024, but it also won every single award it was nominated for at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Kendrick went on to perform the song during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2025, and the crowd went wild.

It’s probably safe to say that whatever Drake serves up, KDot will return in kind.