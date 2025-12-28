Drake Is Allegedly Recording New ‘ICEMAN’ Album at Houston Strip Club

This year has been quite a big one for Drake. “NOKIA” was a pretty sizable smash hit, after all. His collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He was also one of the most-streamed artists on Spotify this year. But after his brutal battle with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, people could argue that Drake’s reputation and credibility have taken at least a small hit.

However, that could very well be forgotten after his much-anticipated album, ICEMAN, drops soon. Through a variety of live streams and teasers, the hype has been drummed up for Drake to make a potentially exciting comeback. Now, it seems like we know where part of the inspiration came for the record. Recently, DJ Akademiks TV captured the recording environment for at least part of Drake’s next album on Instagram. The video captioned “Ovo 29 Studios” shows a setup to make music at Area 29, a prominent strip club in Houston, Texas.

The reason for this setting remains unclear. However, Drizzy has been vocal about his affinity for Houston and strip clubs as a whole. Take 2015’s “Plastic Bag“. where he raps about how enchanted he was by “Magic City on a Monday.” Similarly, he made “Houstatlantavegas” as far back as 2009. Naturally, it makes a ton of sense for ICEMAN to be bred from Area 29.

Drake Has a Recording Studio Set Up in a Houston Strip Club

Another recurring element of Drake’s 2025 was his time battling the courts. Back in November, the Toronto rapper found himself in the middle of a class action lawsuit against Spotify. “Every month, under Spotify’s watchful eye, billions of fraudulent streams are generated from fake, illegitimate, and/or illegal methods,” the lawsuit alleges. Despite being a massive problem for the streaming platform as a whole, Drake was the only one explicitly mentioned in the suit.

Meanwhile, Drake’s own lawsuits haven’t gone so well. Back in October, a judge dismissed his defamation case against UMG, which stemmed from a rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. The judge in charge of the case shrugged off all of Drake’s hearings and dismissed the case. Consequently, Drake and his team announced their intentions to keep fighting in court against UMG. “We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it,” his team’s statement reads.

Here’s hoping ICEMAN succeeds and leads into a whole new era for the rapper.