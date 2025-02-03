Grammys Crowd Sang ‘A-Minor’ Line as Kendrick Lamar Accepted Record of the Year

Kendrick Lamar racked up the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but it was the whole crowd singing along to his Drake diss, “Not Like Us” — yes, even the “a minorrrrrrrrr” line — that was probably his biggest joy.

Throughout the evening, Kendrick’s song was awarded the top honor in five categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.

As the Pulitzer prize-winning rapper took the stage to accept his Grammy for Record of the Year, “Not Like Us” played throughout the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and the whole crowd could be heard singing along.

It was clear, from the smile on his face, that Kendrick was very proud of himself, which in turn couldn’t have felt great for Drake to hear a literal arena of his peers singing along to a song hating on him harder than any other song ever has.

Kendrick Lamar Snags 5 Awards at 2025 Grammys

The beef between the two men started when Kendrick took some jabs at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That,” which was also nominated for a couple of Grammys this year.

After J. Cole bowed out of the beef, Kendrick and Drake began trading shots back and forth over several different diss tracks, with the Compton rapper very clearly emerging as the victor, as evidenced by the success of “Not Like Us,” which been at the center of multiple lawsuits filed by Drake.

Fans can tune into the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 9 to see if Kendrick performs “Not Like Us” during his big performance at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.