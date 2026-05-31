Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass Revealed – First Look at All Skins & Collabs

Epic Games has revealed the entire Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass. The new Fortnite Runners season will feature major collabs such as John Wick, and a crossover with Twitch streamer TheBurntPeanut. Here is a first look at every new skin included in the Fortnite CH7S3 battle pass.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass Skins Confirmed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games confirmed that the new Fortnite Runners season will be launching on June 6, 2026. However, the battle royale creator also surprised players by revealing the complete Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass in its entirety in a post on its official social media account.

Videos by VICE

The Fortnite Runners Battle Pass will feature a total of eight new skins. Some of the standout Chapter 7 Season 3 collabs include a new John Wick cosmetic, as well as crossover with popular Twitch streamer TheBurntPeanut. Finally, the new battle pass will also feature remix skins of classic Fortnite characters such as PJ and Slone.

All Fortnite Runners Battle Pass Skins

For your convenience, we have posted HD images below to give you a first look at every skin in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass:

Sprite (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

PJ (Remix Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Slone (Remix Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Tier 4 (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Tier 5 (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

John Wick (Ink & Pen Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Tier 7 (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Tier 8 Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

TheBurntPeanut Fortnite Collab (Sidekick or Sprtite)

Screenshot: Epic Games

We currently don’t know if TheBurntPeanut Fortnite collab is a sidekick or a sprite. Epic Games revealed that sprites are returning as a mechanic in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3, so it’s possible his cosmetic is tied to that. Although, recent battle passes have been including sidekick cosmetics.

Note: We don’t currently know the name of all the skins in the Fortnite Runners battle pass. Some of the tags above are just placeholders. We will update this list once dataminers leak full details on all the new CH7S3 cosmetic items.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 release date is Saturday, June 6, 2026. The new Fortnite Runners Battle Pass will officially go live a day after the Fortnite Shattered live event that is happening on June 5. After Shattered concludes Chapter 7 Season 2, the game’s servers will go down for maintenance for half a day.

We don’t currently have a release time for Fortnite CH7S3, but it will likely launch early in the morning on the 6th. After the servers come back up, the new Fortnite Runners battle pass will automatically be unlocked for players who pay for it, and you will be able to start earning the new cosmetics.