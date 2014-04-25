Come and Join In On This BFF Drinking Session

The Vintage Showroom coat, vintage T-shirt and skirt, Beyond Retro shoes; J.JS Lee blazer, The Vintage Showroom T-shirt, American Apparel jeans, Adidas trainers

PHOTOGRAPHY BY HENRY GORSE

STYLING BY ANNA CURTEIS

Hair: Rebecca C Amoroso

Models: Emily from M and P and Chiara from Profile

Videos by VICE

Beyond Retro slip, Saucony trainers; American Apparel bodysuit, vintage skirt, Adidas trainers

Beyond Retro T-shirt and trousers; vintage jumper and dress, vintage Fendi heels from Beyond Retro

Beyond Retro dress, Juju sandals; American Apparel top, vintage Levi’s from Beyond Retro, Rokit shoes

Rokit top, vintage trousers, H&M socks, Adidas trainers; The Vintage Showroom sweatshirt, vintage skirt, H&M socks, Beyond Retro shoes

Vintage T-shirt, Beyond Retro trousers and shoes; ASOS jumper, vintage trousers, Juju sandals

Vintage Calvin Klein T-shirt from Rokit, vintage jacket and trousers; vintage Adidas jacket from Beyond Retro, Rokit trousers and sandals

Beyond Retro jacket, vintage skirt, Saucony trainers