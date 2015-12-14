Cass McCombs Revisits 60s San Francisco in the Video for “I Cannot Lie”

Still from the 2005 documentary ‘Following Sean.’

Fuzz-folk hero Cass McCombs released a whopping compilations album today titled A Folk Set Apart: Rarities, B-Sides, and Space Junk, Etc. He’s also shared a video for his 2003 single “I Cannot Lie.” In 2005, the song appeared in Following Sean, Ralph Arlyck’s controversial documentary about a child raised by Haight-Ashbury hippies in 1969. The film’s original producer Malcolm Pullinger has rearranged footage from the documentary into today’s music video with clips that according to McCombs “still seem relevant today, especially the shots of protesters being beaten by militant police.”

Watch the video below and order the compilation here from Domino Records.