Chance the Rapper’s Video for “Angels” Is Finally Here and It’s True Happiness

Chance the Rapper released the magnificent Saba collab “Angels” to iTunes for free last fall and consummated the drop with a beautifully Chicago-centric performance on Colbert, but just a few minutes ago he let the official video fly on his website. In it, Chance flies around his city in flight gear, aviator goggles and all, riding on top of a train full of dancers (shouts out DLow!) and landing for a joyous dance with Saba. Watch “Angels” below as we breathlessly await whatever new project Chance has in store for us.