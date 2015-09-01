Slide Down the Shoegaze Rabbit Hole With Cheatahs “Seven Sisters”

Over the past few years there’s been a massive resurgence in shoegaze groups. You’ve got your post-shoegaze acts like Nothing and Whirr, your DIIVs and your Wild Nothings, your Title Fights and your Pinkshinyultrablasts. Then there’s Cheatahs, a four piece group who formed in London back in 2009. Maybe you know them from their impressive break-out single “The Swan”, perhaps you heard their debut record last year, or it could be your first time listening. Whatever the reason, welcome to Cheatahs, welcome to one of the best music genres known to man, and prepare to bask in the glorious reverb-drenched sound of the group’s latest video “Seven Sisters”.

Pre-order Cheatahs new record here. Catch them on tour at the following dates:

Videos by VICE

Tuesday 17th November – SHEFFIELD Picture House Social



Wednesday 18th November – MANCHESTER Soup Kitchen



Thursday 19th November – EDINBURGH Sneaky Petes



Friday 20th November – LEEDS Wharf Chambers



Saturday 21st November – BRIGHTON The Green Door Store

Tuesday 19th January – LONDON XOYO