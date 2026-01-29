Mötley Crüe Wins ‘Decisive Victory’ in Financial Lawsuit With Former Guitarist Mick Mars

Former Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has reportedly lost his financial disputes lawsuit against his former bandmates. According to a report from Metal Injection, the members of Mötley Crüe feel they achieved a “decisive victory” against Mars.

The band’s attorney, Sasha Frid of Miller Barondess, states that Mars’ claims were thrown out in the final arbitration, settling the legal matter once and for all. Frid also states that this ruling undermines Mars claims of impropriety against his ex-bandmates. “The arbitrator’s ruling not only vindicates the band contractually and financially,” Frid said in a press release, “but also dismantles the public narrative Mars promoted in interviews with major outlets.”

Videos by VICE

Mars retired from touring in 2022, with the expectation that he would still be involved with Mötley Crüe

Now for some backstory: In October 2022, Mars announced that he was retiring from touring with Mötley Crüe. He cited health issues as the cause, but noted that he would remain a member of the band. In his place in the road, John 5 (Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie) was revealed as the band’s touring guitarist.

Fast forward to early 2023. Fans were surprised to discover that Mars had filed a lawsuit against his former bandmates in Los Angeles County Superior Court. In his suit, Mars alleged that, following his retirement from touring, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Vince Neil had attempted to “strip him of his status as a significant stakeholder in the band’s corporation and business interests.”

Ultimately, the case went to arbitration, and, well, we now know the outcome. The arbitrator, The Honorable Patrick Walsh (Ret.), ruled entirely for Mötley Crüe. According to the ruling, Mars forfeited his right to touring revenue when he chose to stop touring. This was said to be a provision that had been written into the band’s governing agreement in 2008.

It’s reported that Mars insisted on the touring-revenue contractual caveat more than two decades ago

That amendment states that any member of Mötley Crüe who stops touring can no longer share in touring revenue. Mars, however, still expected to receive 25% of the band’s touring revenue, in perpetuity. Even though he was not performing with them. The arbitrator, Walsh, rejected his demand.

In addition to ruling in favor of the band over the touring revenue, Walsh also found in favor of the band’s decision to terminate Mars as an officer and director, for legal cause. He ordered Mars to repay the band over $750,000 in unrecouped tour advances. The final award resulted in a net judgment that favors Mötley Crüe, after factoring in Mars’s share value.

Mick Mars reportedly recanted his claims under oath during arbitration

Finally, the band’s reputation was under a lot of scrutiny due to Mars allegations made in the press. The ruling, they feel, vindicates them, as Mars is said to have recanted his claims under oath.

“This dispute was about protecting the integrity and legacy of one of the most successful bands in rock history,” Frid added. “With the arbitrator rejecting every claim and enforcing the parties’ agreements as written, the band has been fully vindicated — legally, financially, and factually.”