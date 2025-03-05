Mötley Crüe Delayed Their Vegas Residency Due to Vince Neil’s Health

Mötley Crüe fans who were looking forward to the band’s upcoming Las Vegas Residency are going to have to wait a little longer to see the ’80s metal band in Sin City.

The band has announced that their run of shows set to begin later this month at Dolby Live, at the Park MGM hotel, is being rescheduled. Originally planned for March 28 – April 19, the residency is being moved to September. The reason for the change is that vocalist Vince Neil’s doctors have advised him that he requires an important, unspecified, medical procedure that will require some recovery time.

“To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage,” Neil said in a statement. “Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know.”

In a joint statement, the rest of Mötley Crüe — Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 — said: “Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime.”

The band’s management added: “Tickets from the original Spring residency dates will remain valid and be honored for the new September show dates. Off the heels of the historic Höllywood Takeöver club shows at the iconic Whisky A Go Go, Roxy, and Troubadour in Los Angeles last Fall, the Crüe is excited to bring an unforgettable night and inimitable new show with many surprises to fans for the residency this Fall – From The Sunset Strip, To The Las Vegas Strip.”

Mötley Crüe’s new Las Vegas Residency dates are as follows:

Friday, September 12

Saturday, September 13

Wednesday, September 17

Friday, September 19

Saturday, September 20

Wednesday, September 24

Friday, September 26

Saturday, September 27

Wednesday, October 1

Friday, October 3