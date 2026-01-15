VICE
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Announce Co-Headlining “Freaks on Parade” Tour 2026

The tour marks the pair’s first co-headline since Manson was hit with some unsavory allegations.

rob zombie marilyn manson tour
Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images
Shock rockers Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have just announced a co-headlining US tour for 2026.

The run, dubbed the Freaks on Parade Tour, will see the pair hitting major US cities over the course of late summer 2026. The Freaks on Parade Tour kicks off August 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida and concludes one month later on September 20 in Concord, California (shoutout 925).

The Hu and Orgy will be in the support slot for select dates. See the full tour routing and lineup information below.

How to get tickets to Rob zombie and Marilyn Manson freaks on parade tour

An exclusive artist pre-sale (use code CHAPTER2) begins Wednesday, January 21st, at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale starts next Friday, January 23rd via Ticketmaster.

After tickets go on sale, you can also try your luck on StubHub, where all purchases are 100% guaranteed by StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson 2026 Tour Dates

8/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^
8/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
8/23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^
8/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater ^
8/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^
8/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^
8/29 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ^
8/30 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^
9/01 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ^
9/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^
9/04 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^
9/05 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^
9/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^
9/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^
9/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater ^
9/12 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^
9/14 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
9/16 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest +
9/17 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^
9/18 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater ^
9/20 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord ^

^ = w/ The Hu and Orgy
+ = w/ Orgy

