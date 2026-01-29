All PlayStation Plus Monthly Games Arriving on February 3

The second month of 2026 is just around the corner and PlayStation is ready to unveil the four games that will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, February 3 until Monday, March 2.

All Titles Coming to PlayStation Plus Monthly Games on February 3

Screenshot: Sony

February 2026’s list of monthly games is an interesting one that doesn’t have any major critical darlings or former Game of the Year nominees to help draw a big crowd. Instead, there are four games that are likely to appear to more specific audiences, like fans of fighting games, flight sims, or Metroidvanias.

Videos by VICE

Here is the full list:

Undisputed

Subnautica: Below Zero

Ultros

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Undisputed

Undisputed is a 2024 boxing title that allows players to step into the persona of 70+ licensed fighters. Players can also opt to create their own fighter with Character Creator, customizing everything from build, to tattoos, to shorts and gloves.

Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero was originally released in early access in 2019 and follows the Subnautica legacy with a unique open-world survival action adventure. Below Zero presents entirely new environments for you to survive, study, and explore. Survive the harsh climate by constructing extensive habitats, scavenging for resources, and crafting equipment.

Ultros

This 2024 Metroidvania was developed by Hadoque and published by Kepler Interactive. Ultros features a unique loop-based mechanic that will allow players to start over at key moments in the story, providing opportunities to unfold such secrets, unlock different areas of the world and new abilities on a branching skill tree.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Screenshot: Sony

Originally released in 2019, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is a combat flight simulator from the PS4 era. In Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, you take on the role of an Ace – an elite fighter pilot tasked with patrolling the most open and intimidating space on Earth: the sky. Choose from an array of authentic modern and futuristic aircraft and load them up with an arsenal of cutting-edge super weapons as unfolding events drive you into ever more dangerous aerial face-offs.

At the moment, that’s the full lineup of monthly games confirmed for February 2026. Reminder that the January 2026 monthly games are still up for grabs until February 2, as well.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games are available for subscribers at the Premium, Extra, or Essential tiers. Keep an eye out later in February for possible additions to the Extra and Premium game catalog.