2XKO – How to Rank Up Quickly

Climbing the competitive ranks in 2XKO is going to take a lot of skill, but players who take the time to understand how the system actually works will be able to put that knowledge to good use during the grind to Challenger.

Qualifying for Ranked

Screenshot: Riot Games

After the major Season 1 hot fix reset player rankings, the system should hopefully now be finalized and ready for players to start their competitive grind.

Videos by VICE

First off, players who want to climb the ranked ladder actually need to qualify to participate. Players can only access Ranked mode once they reach Account Level 3.

Once they hit Account Level 3, then players are able to jump into the Ranked Mode matchmaker and begin the climb.

Initial Placement Matches

Screenshot: Riot Games

Players need to work through five placement matches before earning an actual rank. After making it through all five, players will be moved to a lobby matching their new rank, to ensure they have a smooth experience.

Bailing on a placement match will count as a loss.

How to Use Optional rematches

A helpful feature in the 2XKO Ranked Mode is the built-in rematches. Each Ranked encounter includes at least one match, but you can rematch up to twice more in a best-of-three. This allows skilled players who know the metagame and are practiced with multiple Champions the opportunity to switch up their strategy and approach.

Keep in mind that both parties have to agree to the rematch for it to happen.

How to earn Ranked Points (RP) for Promotion

To actually climb the ladder, players are going to need to win some matches and earn Ranked Points. The only way to earn RP is by winning Ranked matches.

Each tier requires 100 RP for you to climb to the next tier. If you’re in Tier III, then reaching 100 RP will knock you up to Tier I of the next rank. For example: If you are Gold III with 93 RP and gain 10 RP, you’ll jump up to Platinum I with 3 RP.

Getting enough RP for the next rank/tier will immediately place you in that tier, plus whatever extra RP you have left.

If you lost enough RP to drop below 0, you’ll instead initially be dropped to 0 at your current tier, giving you one last chance to step back up before demoting to a lower tier or rank.

It’s a lot to take in, but that should give players all of the information they need to jump into the 2XKO Ranked Mode and start climbing the ladder. Be sure to review our Season 1 breakdown of the strongest Champions, as well.

2XKO is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.