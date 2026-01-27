2XKO Hot Fix Resets Everyone’s Rank

2XKO launched last week and officially kicked off Season 1, but the game’s latest hot fix is taking a step back and resetting everyone’s ranks.

2xKO Hot Fix Patch Notes

2XKO officially went live on January 20 and the free-to-play Riot Games tag-team fighting title has already been gaining momentum and building a solid playerbase. Now that so many more players are in the mix, and mastering their favorite Champions, a handful of major bugs and balance adjustments were identified during the first week.

Some issues with the ranking progression were allowing players to earn Ranked Points way more quickly than intended. To help address these issues, a new hot fix was released on Monday to make a few quick tweaks to the game. Unfortunately for players who had already put in a lot of ranked hours, these changes also include a hard reset on everyone’s ranks.

The details on the hot fix from the official 2XKO account include:

illaoi assist tentacles now work as intended

ranked reenabled

ranked progression has been adjusted – in order to ensure we’re placing players fairly, we’ve made the call to reset everyone’s ranks. we know this is frustrating and it’s not something we plan to do often, thanks for your patience while we continue to make improvements

console players: please fully close and re-open 2XKO before loading back into the lobby

Screenshot: Riot Games

Although the community was only a few days into the first season, this news is likely going to come as a bit of a gut punch to the minority of players who had already climbed to the top of the player rankings. Riot Games explained that this is not something the team plans to do often, but that it was required this time around.

What Are the 2XKO Ranks?

Players can only access Ranked mode upon reaching Account Level 3. Each Ranked encounter includes at least one match, but you can rematch up to twice more in a best-of-three if you’re looking to counterpick champions between matches and try new strategies. Provided both parties want to fight again.

Each rank is divided into three numbered tiers. The only exception is Grandmaster, which has no tiers.

Aspirant

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Emerald

Diamond

Master

Grand Master

Challenger (top 100 players)

The change to ranked progression is intended to ensure that everyone is being matched fairly and progressing appropriately through the ranks. It’s likely to cause some drama in the community amongst early adopters, but hopefully this improves the overall experience going forward.

2XKO is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.