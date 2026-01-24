2XKO Tier List: Every Character Ranked From Weakest to Strongest

2XKO is now live and season 1 is underway. Players will want to experiment with different fighters to find which ones match their playstyle, but there are already some S-tier characters emerging to dominate the early metagame.

What Makes a 2xko Fighter top tier?



2XKO’s 2v2 approach to the fighting game genre embraces the classic tag-team approach of other classic fighting titles, but puts a fresh spin on things with League of Legends inspired style and characters.

Although many players will have a great time by selecting the character that they think looks the coolest or is their favorite from League of Legends or Arcane, some more competitive players are likely trying to figure out which fighters are the best positioned in the current meta game.

When it comes to ranking 2XKO fighters, there are a few factors to consider. When coming up with a pair, players need to take into account how well the two fighters will synergize with each other. When it comes to looking at a single character in a vacuum, the most important factors are speed, damage output, and assist capabilities.

Blitzcrank (D-Tier)



Although Blitzcrank had a moment of seeming overpowered in the beta, the launch version of the game has this character as a much lower threat level.

Blitzcrank’s grabs can still be lethal, many players have already started to master how to avoid those grabs and dodge this fighter’s main threats. Additionally, the fighter is painfully slow and his movement speed makes it very hard to get into position to take advantage of his powerful abilities.

Blitzcrank is well-positioned for a buff when some balance changes arrive, so it would be wise to still learn how to play this character (and how to play against it).

Braum (C-Tier)



Similar to Blitzcrank, Braum’s grappler style is making it a rare selection for most players. Braum definitely packs a punch, but he’s a bit vulnerable if opponents are good at dodging his attacks and he’s in major trouble once his partner is down and out.

At the moment, his slow speed is definitely holding him back from being a more common selection in top tier matchups.

Jinx (C-Tier)



Jinx is obviously a very common choice thanks to the character’s popularity outside of 2XKO. She may be a little slow, but she also is equipped with one of the best assists in the game thanks to her rocket.

Darius (B-Tier)



Darius is a fighter that seems too simple at first, but he’s actually already being put to great use in high level matchups. The fighter’s moves are tricky to counter and he has great assists to help when he’s on the bench.

Illaoi (B-Tier)



Players who are able to use Illaoi to get their opponents stuck in a corner are very well-positioned to dominate a match. She’s also got some great assist functionality and is able to team up well with lots of different fighters.

Caitlyn (B-TIER)



Caitlyn is a fantastic choice for filling the long-range zoner role. She’s a beast at keeping opponents far away with her traps and rifle, which makes her a great matchup against the games slower characters.

That said, she gets into some trouble once an opponent does manage to get up close and personal. She has limited close-range defense options, so once an opponent closes the gap it is often lights out for her.

Note that Caitlyn is one of the newest additions to the roster at launch and it will take some time to more fully understand exactly how well she is positioned in the season 1 meta game.

Teemo (A-Tier)



Teemo’s main strength comes from his utility abilities. In addition to being very hard to pin down and hit, Teemo’s equipped with some of the best assist functionality in the game at this point.

Vi (A-Tier)



Players who are comfortable pushing a super aggressive strategy will feel right at home in control of Vi. The other Arcane sister has powerful armored moves, a protective Blast Shield passive, and is a beast when it comes to surviving mid-range combat.

WArwick (S-Tier)



Warwick is an interesting character that really becomes a major threat only later in the match. His Bloodlust and Bloodhunt combo give him super speed and the ability to lunge at distant enemies to close the gap and deal serious damage.

Yasuo (S-Tier)



Yasuo has one of the best defensive utility options on the roster, which makes him a fantastic choice for players who have mastered his moveset. He has already seen some nerfs since the beta, but even with those changes this champion still sits near the top of the roster.

Ahri (S-Tier)



Ahri is currently one of the absolute best characters on the roster thanks to her insane mobility. The character is incredibly versatile, which makes her a perfect pairing with any of the other top characters for a challenging matchup.

Ekko (S-Tier)



At the moment, Ekko and his afterimage clones are dominating the early days of the game’s competitive scene. This hero was a top tier pick during the beta window and the balance changes have not been able to knock him out of the top spot yet.

2XKO is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.